Bajaj Housing Finance: competition and monetary policy easing play spoilsport

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) is the second-largest listed housing finance company in India. Despite strong parentage, 30% CAGR growth in assets under management (AUM) between FY20 and FY25, and gross non-performing assets (NPAs) contained at 0.3-0.35%, the stock has eroded 30% of investor wealth since it was listed in September 2024. To be sure, it had listed at an 115% premium in what turned out to be an ill-timed IPO that was immediately followed by a broad market correction. But is there more to the story than a drop in investor enthusiasm following a mistimed listing?