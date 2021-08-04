Nifty at 18,000 by year-end? Analysts expect 'mega rally' to continue

"Nifty is well on its path to see the 16350 objective, which we had lined up for the last three days. Yesterday’s rise in VIX by 7.36% is counter-intuitive though, which prompts us to be cautious once in the 16200-250 vicinity. However, unless a pullback below 16090 or 16030 is seen, Favoured view expects upsides to continue aiming 16350 and well beyond," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.