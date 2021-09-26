Nifty at 18,000. The only question is when and not if

"Nifty 50 index closed the week again in green, after making a new high of 17,947. While Nifty is trading at new highs, the BankNifty ended on a flat closing and continues to struggle around its previous all-time high. To maintain the bullish momentum, BankNifty will need to catch up. The midcap basket is showing signs of underperformance compared to the benchmark," according to a note by Samco Research.