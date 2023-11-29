Nifty at 20,000: Religare lists 3 technical stock picks including BHEL
The Indian benchmark indices rose in trade today with the Nifty50 reclaiming the 20,000 mark and the BSE market cap climbing to the $4 trillion mark. Domestic brokerage house Religare Broking has come out with 3 technical picks.
Indian benchmark indices rose in trade today with the Nifty50 reclaiming the 20,000 mark and the BSE market cap climbing to the $4 trillion mark. The surge comes after Fed Governor Christopher Waller flagged a possible rate cut in the months ahead. Also, FPI turning back buyers of Indian equities, recent upgrades by multiple global brokerages, decent earnings for the second quarter, and a fall in crude oil aided the gains.
