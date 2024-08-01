Nifty shines at 25,000: Your big questions, answered
- How long did the Nifty 50 take to gain the last 5,000 points? Is this an asset bubble waiting to burst? Where is this rally headed, and how are Indian stocks doing compared to others? Read on to find the answers.
The Nifty 50 closed above the historic 25,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday. The jump from 24,000 to 25,000 came in just 24 sessions, making it the third-fastest 1,000-point gain for the benchmark index. This was also the only one of the five 5,000-point milestones that came within the span of a year (the 20,000 mark was first achieved in September 2023).