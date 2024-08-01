Nifty shines at 25,000: Your big questions, answered

The Nifty 50 closed above the historic 25,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday. The jump from 24,000 to 25,000 came in just 24 sessions, making it the third-fastest 1,000-point gain for the benchmark index. This was also the only one of the five 5,000-point milestones that came within the span of a year (the 20,000 mark was first achieved in September 2023).