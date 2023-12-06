Nifty at new high again! B&K sees another 10% upside in 12 months, suggests this strategy
Brokerage house B&K Securities sees an around 10 percent upside potential in benchmark Nifty in the next 12 months but flows could take the Nifty much higher
Indian benchmark index Nifty50 has been on a bull run, hitting record high for the fourth straight session on the back of stellar GDP growth in the September quarter, foreign investors inflows returning to Indian equities, stabalising dollar and yields, and hopes of a rate cut sooner than anticipated. Moreover, state election results indicating a very high probability of policy continuity also aided the sentiment.
