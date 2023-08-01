Benchmark Nifty50 surged over five per cent in July to settle 108 points higher at 19,753.80. Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty was driven by sustained foreign capital inflow and the momentum of April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) in July. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pushed a 700-point rally in Nifty last month, which at one point, was just shy of hitting the record 20,000-mark.

In its derivatives, monthly rollover report, domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking revealed that the July series Nifty closed at 19,660 after Volume weighted average price (VWAP) based buying activity was witnessed in the last 30 minutes of the trade.

Nifty August Futures contract Open Interest started with around 117 lakh vs 91.3 lakh in July. BankNifty August futures have seen an Open Interest of around 18.84 lakh vs 22 lakh in July. The brokerage believes pharma and cement are the sectors that can outperform the index in the August series.

In its report, Religare highlighted that at 95 per cent, textile and cement are the sectors where highest rollover were witnessed in the July series. Whereas at 83 per cent, realty was the sector where lowest rollover was witnessed. ‘’At expiry, VIX was at around 10.5 per cent levels implying around 640 odd points swing in the NIFTY in next 30 days,'' said Religare Broking.

Nifty futures has rolled at around 84 per cent versus 76 per cent which is higher with respect to the previous series. The open interest for the new contract is higher by around 25.7 lakh with respect to the last month contract implying fresh long positions in the Index.

Combination of the long and short long rolls was seen into the August series. For August futures with an average price of around 19,700 which becomes a pivot for the month, according to hte brokerage.

Till the time Nifty trades above 19,700, the resistance might only be near 20,200-20,300 levels. ‘’We expect the Nifty to find strong support at 19,300-19,400 levels for August series. 19300-20300 is the range expected for August series,'' said Religare Broking.

FIIs long ratio is now at 59 per cent versus 66 per cent index futures implying more of hedged short positions into the August series. With the VIX being at lower levels of 10-11 per cent first dip towards 19,400 might be more prudent for fresh long positions, said the brokerage in its report.

Which stocks to invest in July series as per Religare Broking?

The stock gained over 10 per cent with decline of OI implying short covering. With good cash based buying in the stock with average price of 946, we believe stock would continue to do well. Anticipate the stock to trade with positive bias in August series in the range of 920-1100.

Ambuja Cement (CMP: 450):

The stock gained 4 per cent in July series with addition of 15 per cent OI. With the stock seen long rollovers at 97 per cent in the last three days of expiry. ‘’We anticipate follow up buying based on decent cash and derivative activity. One should be positive in the stock with a stop loss at 416,'' said the brokerage.

MCX(CMP : 1640):

The stock witnessed a good rally of around 13 per cent in the July series and this surge in price was accompanied with addition of significant open interest. With respect to July, August has seen addition of around 118 per cent open interest. One can go long near supports of 1,580 for a target near 1,700, according to Religare.

Escorts (CMP : 2495):

The stock has added around 12 per cent in price in the July series and witnessed higher derivative positioning in August as open interest increased by 55 per cent. ‘’We anticipate holding 2,440 as a support the stock has potential to continue its rally towards 2,560,'' said the brokerage.

