In its report, Religare highlighted that at 95 per cent, textile and cement are the sectors where highest rollover were witnessed in the July series. Whereas at 83 per cent, realty was the sector where lowest rollover was witnessed. ‘’At expiry, VIX was at around 10.5 per cent levels implying around 640 odd points swing in the NIFTY in next 30 days,'' said Religare Broking.