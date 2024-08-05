Nifty Auto falls nearly 4% amid stock market crash; Tata Motors, M&M and Maruti lose 2.2-7.4%

The Nifty Auto index declined close to 4 per cent in intraday trade to 24,706.50 points on Monday amid the stock market crash. The markets fell over fears of a potential US recession, which caused global investors to move away from riskier assets.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 Aug 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Trade Now
The Nifty Auto index fell close to 4 per cent in intraday trade to 24,706.50 points on Monday.
The Nifty Auto index fell close to 4 per cent in intraday trade to 24,706.50 points on Monday.(Prakash Singh/AFP)

The Nifty Auto index fell close to 4 per cent in the intraday trading session to 24,706.50 points on Monday, August 5, amid the stock market crash. The index has reached its lowest level since July 19.

Index constituents like Tata Motors dropped 7.4 per cent to 1,015.45 per share on Monday, compared to 1,096.65 at the previous close. Tata Motors shares dragged down the Nifty Auto index by 1.17 per cent.

Also Read | Stock market today: Sensex crashes 3%, investors lose ₹15 lakh crore

Other Index laggards for the day were Mahindra and Mahindra, which fell 2.24 per cent to 2,688 on Monday, compared to 2,749.65 at the previous close. Maruti Suzuki India Limited also fell 4 per cent to 12,217, compared to 12,726.40 at the previous market close.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India dragged the Nifty Auto index down by 0.49 per cent and 4 per cent on August 5, respectively.

Mint reported earlier that the stock markets fell on August 5 over fears of a potential United States recession, which made global investors move away from riskier assets and fuelled the sharp sell-off in stocks in both Western and Eastern equity markets.

Also Read | SBI’s Profit in Last Four Years More Than Previous 64 Years

The Nifty 50 index fell 2.68 per cent to 24,055.60 points on Monday, compared to 24,717.70 points at last week's market close.

This comes at a time when Tata Motors is expecting constrained production in the second and third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 due to the shutdown of the annual power plant and floods affecting its key aluminium supplier, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Maruti to focus on low-cost cars

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India announced that the brand will continue to focus on the low-cost car segment to cater to budget-concerned customers, despite the segment underperforming in sales, as per the company's filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Also Read | Japan govt is cooperating with BoJ, FSA to monitor markets, says FM Shun’ichi

Mahindra and Mahindra posted positive results in the April to June quarter. According to the company's press statement after the first quarter results, the company focused on margin expansion in its Auto and Farm segments as it aims to “deliver scale” in the financial year 2024-25. 

India's automobile industry was expected to grow, boosted by the rising demand and strong sales figures, which were reflected in the company results for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹3,898 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
32

2 of 7Read Full Story
3,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,800 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
108

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,027 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 06:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty Auto falls nearly 4% amid stock market crash; Tata Motors, M&M and Maruti lose 2.2-7.4%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

290.10
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-12.85 (-4.24%)

Tata Steel

149.80
03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-8.4 (-5.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

310.15
03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-20 (-6.06%)

Tata Motors

1,016.65
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-80.25 (-7.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

934.45
03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
54.65 (6.21%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,436.35
03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
510.9 (5.72%)

JSW Infrastructure

349.50
03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.25%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

3,162.35
03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
68.1 (2.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue