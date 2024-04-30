Nifty Auto Index gains 2%; M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto share prices rise up to 5% on strong April volume expectations
Stock Market Today: The Nifty Auto index gained more than 2% on Tuesday. M&M, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp Tata Motors, Eicher Motors share prices gained up to 5% and were amongst largest Nifty gainers . The Auto OEMs are expected to report strong April 2024 wholesale numbers
