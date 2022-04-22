Nifty Auto index has given breakout at 11,000 levels, say experts

Stock market today: After remaining laggard in last year rally at Dalal Street, Nifty Auto index has given fresh breakout at 11,000 levels on closing basis on Thursday. This breakout has raised hope for market observers about some sharp upside move in leading auto majors. However, stock market experts maintained that one should keep a watch on the Nifty Auto index and wait for some more time as there can be sharp upside moves in auto stocks if the Nifty Auto index ends above 11,100 levels today.

