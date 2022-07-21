Nifty auto index near life-time high. Experts bullish on these stocks

The former Deputy Vice President of the HDFC Bank went on to add that current geopolitical setup is making a conducive milieu for Indian auto sector. He said that post-Covid, investors are shy of investing in China and due to the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war, they are not in mood to move to Russia as well. So, in such condition, India being a developing economy India suits to such investors as it is providing a big market with more favourable business environment because India enjoys healthy diplomatic and trade relations with the global community.