Nifty Auto index near record high. Experts recommend buy on these stocks

Expecting further rise in Nifty Auto index, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice broking said, "Nifty auto index is looking bullish and it may hit 13,500 levels in immediate term whereas it may go up to 14,000 levels in short term. My suggestion to positional investors is to see buying opportunity if there is any big correction in the index or any heavy weight auto stocks like Tata Motors or Maruti Suzuki India Limited. These two auto shares constitute around 33 per cent of the net index strength (Maruti 19.50 per cent, Tata Motors 13.50 per cent) and they are expected to fuel the Nifty auto index in short to medium term."

