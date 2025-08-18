Nifty Auto Index rises 4% on GST cut expectations: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti lead the gains

Stock Market Today: The Nifty Auto Index gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Monday on GST cut expectations. Hero MotoCorp, Maruti lead the gains.

Nifty Auto movement The Nifty Auto Index opened at 24,804.65 levels, 2.8% higher than the previous day's closing price of 24,118.80. It continued to gain further to an intraday high of 25,118.85, which meant gains of more than 4% over the last close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were among the key gainers, and gains of more than 7% led to the rise in the Nifty Auto pack. Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company with gains of more than 6% . Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., with gains of more than 4%, were also among key gainers.

The gains for the auto stocks are being led by expectations that the government may reduce the Goods and Services Tax on automobiles and two-wheelers. The reduction may lead to a pickup in sales with GST cuts (if any) being passed over. The entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are facing more pressure on volume growth.

The news reports suggest government plans to lower GST on autos and two-wheelers from 28% to 18%. Hence the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax intended to increase demand is likely to favor entry-level vehicles, which are facing affordability issues.

Key stocks to benefit as per Analysts Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland to be key beneficiaries. MOFSLS says that four-wheelers are in the 28% GST slab and should benefit from the 18% GST rate, with Maruti being among the major beneficiaries.

Tata Motors benefits not only from the expected reduction in passenger vehicle GST slabs but also may benefit from the 18% GST rate for commercial and other vehicles.

Ashok Leyland is another key beneficiary from any reduction in GST rates to 18% from 28% currently, as per MOFSL