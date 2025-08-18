Nifty Auto Index rises 4% on GST cut expectations: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti lead the gains

Stock Market Today: The Nifty Auto Index gained more than 4% in the morning trades on Monday on GST cut expectations. Hero MotoCorp, Maruti lead the gains.
The Nifty Auto Index opened at 24,804.65 levels, 2.8% higher than the previous day's closing price of 24,118.80. It continued to gain further to an intraday high of 25,118.85, which meant gains of more than 4% over the last close. Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd were among the key gainers, and gains of more than 7% led to the rise in the Nifty Auto pack. Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor Company with gains of more than 6% . Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., with gains of more than 4%, were also among key gainers.
The gains for the auto stocks are being led by expectations that the government may reduce the Goods and Services Tax on automobiles and two-wheelers. The reduction may lead to a pickup in sales with GST cuts (if any) being passed over. The entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers are facing more pressure on volume growth.
The news reports suggest government plans to lower GST on autos and two-wheelers from 28% to 18%. Hence the reduction in the Goods and Services Tax intended to increase demand is likely to favor entry-level vehicles, which are facing affordability issues.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland to be key beneficiaries. MOFSLS says that four-wheelers are in the 28% GST slab and should benefit from the 18% GST rate, with Maruti being among the major beneficiaries.
Tata Motors benefits not only from the expected reduction in passenger vehicle GST slabs but also may benefit from the 18% GST rate for commercial and other vehicles.
Ashok Leyland is another key beneficiary from any reduction in GST rates to 18% from 28% currently, as per MOFSL
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.