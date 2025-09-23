Nifty Auto index surges 1.5% — Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors top gainers. What's behind rally? Explained

Ashok Leyland share price gained the most, was up 2.75 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motor shares surged 1.67 per cent.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Nifty Auto surges 1.5% - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor rises up to 3%. Here's why
Nifty Auto surges 1.5% - Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor rises up to 3%. Here's why

The Nifty Auto index saw a strong rally in Tuesday's trading session, rose as much as 1.6 per cent to 27,556. Auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motor shares were trading in upward trajectory up to 3 per cent, indicating renewed investors confidence.

Ashok Leyland share price gained the most, was up 2.75 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motor shares surged 1.67 per cent.

Other auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motors and Tata Motors share price were also trading up less than a per cent.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Auto StocksNifty Auto IndexNifty AutoIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNifty Auto index surges 1.5% — Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors top gainers. What's behind rally? Explained
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.