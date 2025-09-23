Nifty Auto index surges 1.5% — Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors top gainers. What's behind rally? Explained

The Nifty Auto index saw a strong rally in Tuesday's trading session, rose as much as 1.6 per cent to 27,556. Auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motor shares were trading in upward trajectory up to 3 per cent, indicating renewed investors confidence.
Ashok Leyland share price gained the most, was up 2.75 per cent on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motor shares surged 1.67 per cent.
Other auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motors and Tata Motors share price were also trading up less than a per cent.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
