Nifty Auto outperforms with 10% YTD gains; Analysts careful on sector; Hero Moto, M&M, Maruti Suzuki among top picks
The Nifty Auto index has significantly outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50, exhibiting a year-to-date (YTD) surge of over 10%, compared to the Nifty 50's more modest 2% gain during the same period.
The automobile stocks have seen a decent uptick in 2024 so far with the Nifty Auto hitting a 52-week high on Monday. Among stocks, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tube Investments of India, MRF, Eicher Motors, among others led gains among the index constituents.
