Nifty Auto vs Nifty Metal: Which sector should investors prefer for long term? Experts answer
Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal have shown strong performance in 2024 YTD, outperforming the benchmark. Experts favor auto over metals for long-term investment due to growth potential, innovation, and less impact from global factors.
With the Lok Sabha election results approaching, the Indian market has been exceptionally volatile in the month of May. While the benchmark Nifty is currently down 0.3 percent in the month so far, it cracked over 3 percent in the first half. After declining sharply, it recovered to hit a new peak and the 23,000-mark for the first time ever. Now again, the benchmark has been correcting amid weak global trends and a rise in US bond yields.
