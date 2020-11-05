Nifty back at pre-covid levels above 12,100 after big rally. What analysts say

Indian shares closed at their highest level in about nine months, spurred by a broad-based rally. Strong earnings from the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) boosted banking stocks while metal and energy stocks also joined the rally today. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.78% to close above the 12,000-mark for the first time since February 20. The S&P BSE Sensex ended over 700 points higher at 41,340.

Buoyed by strong earnings and forecast of stronger annual credit growth, SBI shares today rose 5.6%, lifting the Nifty banking index by 2.1%.

The Nifty metals index rose 4.4%. Tata Steel gained 5.1% and miner Hindalco climbed 6%. Oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) rose 9.9% after it reported on Wednesday a quarterly profit that beat estimates. Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate and India's most valuable company Reliance Industries rose 2.3%.

Worldwide, global equity markets were higher as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the final outcome. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, filed lawsuits and called for recounts in a race yet to be decided two days after polls closed.

"Investors across the globe appear happy that there may not be a “blue wave" outcome in the U.S. elections, as seen in the rally in world markets. If Republicans hold the Senate, they will want to stop what they see as the Joe Biden "spending agenda" and "runaway federal debt," which will mean less fiscal stimulus and no corporate tax increases. A divided US Govt is likely to be a favourable outcome for most asset classes," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty crossing the recent high with an upgap and a very positive advance decline ratio mean that a fresh upthrust could have begun. Nifty could face resistance at 12246 and 12430 on the upside while 12018-12025 could provide support in the near term," he added.

The broader markets also participated in today's rally, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 1.7% each.





Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

"The way we moved in the last couple of days, we anticipated a possible breakout in the upward direction. We have finally broken out from some crucial resistance and hence, looking at the price behavior, we expect this northward move to continue towards 12250 – 12400 now. But since, the actual verdict is yet to come; we cannot just overlook this development. Traders should keep a close track of it and how markets react post the outcome. But despite this, we still believe that in case of any weakness 12000 – 11900 should now act as a sheet anchor for the bulls,"

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The way the benchmark indices have surged of late, it seems that participants have already priced in the possibility of a clear winner in the US elections while the counting is still underway. Considering the scenario, we suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and continuing with the stock-specific trading approach. Also, keep a close watch on global markets and earnings announcements for cues."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The trend of the Nifty continues to remain positive. The hurdle of 11900-11950 has been crossed convincingly on the back of very good volumes. We should be achieving the targets of 12300-12400 during the course of the November series. The Index now has very good support at 11500."

