Nifty back at pre-covid levels above 12,100 after big rally. What analysts say

"The way we moved in the last couple of days, we anticipated a possible breakout in the upward direction. We have finally broken out from some crucial resistance and hence, looking at the price behavior, we expect this northward move to continue towards 12250 – 12400 now. But since, the actual verdict is yet to come; we cannot just overlook this development. Traders should keep a close track of it and how markets react post the outcome. But despite this, we still believe that in case of any weakness 12000 – 11900 should now act as a sheet anchor for the bulls,"