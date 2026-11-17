Stock market today | Bank Nifty today: Defying the weak global market trends, the Indian stock market extended its rally for yet another session on Tuesday. The Nifty Bank Index opened lower at 61,559.95, but soon gathered an uptrend and touched a new peak of 61,875.05, crossing the February 3, 2026 level during early morning trading. While hitting the new peak on Tuesday, the key benchmark index crossed the February 3, 2026 level and logged over an 11% rise in the last 11 months. Other key benchmark indices: Sensex crossed the psychological 82,000 mark, whereas the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.

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Why is Indian stock market rising today? According to stock market experts, expectations for cooling inflation, a strong economic outlook, and AI meltdown buzz are the major contributors to the Indian benchmark rally. They said that cooling crude oil prices after the easing of tensions in the Middle East is another reason, which has dented speculations about a US Fed rate hike.

Cooling inflation buzz Speaking on the primary reasons for the Indian stock market defying the global market trends, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “The Indian stock market is rising after the easing of inflation tensions. The crude oil prices have come below $100 per barrel, which has triggered buzz for the easing of inflation.”

Morgan Stanley estimates that Q4FY27 will mark the peak in Asia's inflation cycle. In Asia excluding China, headline inflation is expected to moderate from 4.5% in Q4 2026 to 2.7% by Q4 2027, supported by softer energy prices.

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Gorakshakr said that easing inflation concerns have triggered strong Q3 and Q4 Results in FY27 due to improved margins and profits. As the market tends to discount events well in advance, we are witnessing a rally in the Indian stock market despite weak trends inglobal markets.

Strong economic outlook In its latest report, Morgan Stanley estimates that a broadening recovery beyond AI is expected to support employment and income growth, strengthening household purchasing power. Morgan Stanley expects regional consumption growth to improve from 2.9% in Q3 2026 to 3.2% by Q4 2027. Morgan Stanley projects Asia's GDP growth at 4.6% in 2027, compared with 5.1% in 2026. India is expected to record 7% GDP growth in both 2027 and 2028, while China is projected to grow 4.4% in 2027.

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Amid a strong economic outlook, Morgan Stanley's latest report pointed towards the evolving trade and growth dynamics, saying, “While domestic demand and capex remain robust, the report highlights the potential impact of AI adoption on India's IT services exports and the need for stronger goods exports, particularly electronics and energy-transition products, to offset any moderation in services export.”

AI meltdown buzz Pointing towards the AI blowout buzz, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The Indian stock market is rising but global indices are under pressure due to the AI blowout buzz. The Anti-AI trade is hitting the global bourses and we are witnessed the smart money moving out from the AI and Semiconductor theme and going towards the emerghing economies like India.”

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The PACE 360 expert said that monetary tightening is unlikely to remain restrictive in India and hence we are witnessing enough liquidity in the market, which is getting discounted in the current market rally.

Expecting a broader industrial and capex super-cycle, Morgan Stanley estimates that AI and semiconductor investments will account for only around 20% of incremental capex over 2025–30. Broader industrial capex will contribute 47% (US$2.3 trillion), while energy capex will account for another 10% (US$0.5 trillion) of the annual increase by 2030.

What next? Which stock to buy? On what next, Amit Goel said that Indian economy is expected to outperform the Asian economy in the remaining period of the current financial and in the next fiscal. So, it won't be a surprise for him if the Nifty 50 ends up hitting a new peak by end of December 2026. He said that banking and auto stocks are going the lead this fresh rally and one should look at banking and auto stocks for value pickings.

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Expecting the non-AI sectors driving export momentum, Morgan Stanley has predicted that Asia's non-AI-related exports are growing at a 21% annualised pace since October 2025, with strength across capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods. Non-AI-related capital goods imports have also reached their strongest growth levels since January 2018.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).