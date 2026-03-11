Nifty Bank crashes 8% in March so far: What’s driving the sharp selloff?

Increasing geopolitical and geoeconomic risks, rising crude oil prices, a falling Indian rupee, and heavy foreign capital outflows have wreaked havoc on the Indian stock market. While most sectoral indices are in the red, the banking pack is witnessing a heightened selloff.

Advertisement

The Nifty Bank index has crashed 8% so far in March, with stocks such as Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, and Canara Bank down 10-11%.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and IDFC First Bank have declined 5-10% in March so far.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 5% this month so far.

Why are banking stocks falling? The banking sector is seen as a proxy for economic growth. The current geopolitical uncertainties and speculations about the impact of crude oil price rise due to the US-Iran war and rupee's weakness on India's economic growth and earnings of corporates have triggered a strong selloff in the banking space.

Advertisement

To some extent, rising bond yields are also a factor behind the recent fall in the sector, especially the public sector banks (PSBs).

When bond yields rise, bond prices fall, leading to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on banks’ bond portfolios. Rising bond yields directly reduce the treasury income and profits of PSU banks.

Outlook remains healthy Experts do not see a major impact of prevailing headwinds on the banking space. They expect the sector to benefit from strong domestic demand, government-led infrastructure spending, and increasing consumption.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that the Q3FY26 results of the banking sector reflected healthy credit growth, improved asset quality, and resilient profitability despite margin pressures.

Srivastava underscored that most large banks reported double-digit loan growth, led by retail, MSME, and infrastructure segments, supported by the RBI’s 125 bps rate cuts in 2025 that lowered borrowing costs and boosted liquidity.

Advertisement

According to Srivastava, banks' credit growth may remain in the 12–14% range, with retail and secured lending driving momentum. Margins may stay under mild pressure as deposit repricing catches up, but profitability should remain stable given lower credit costs and operating leverage from digital adoption, Srivastava said.

The SMC Global analyst believes private banks will continue to lead in technology-driven efficiency and customer acquisition, while public sector banks, backed by capital support and consolidation, are regaining competitiveness.

Nifty Bank crashed 2.13% to end at 55,735.75 on Wednesday.

On the technical front, according to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, for Bank Nifty, the immediate support is placed in the 55,400–55,300.

"Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its weakness towards 54,900, followed by 54,500 in the short term. On the upside, the zone of 56,100–56,200 is likely to act as a strong resistance," said Shah.

Advertisement

Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President - HNI and Derivatives at Hedged.in, pointed out that among PSU banks, Canara Bank ( ₹141), Union Bank of India ( ₹182) and Indian Bank ( ₹926) are trading near strong demand zones on the charts and appear attractive from a risk-reward perspective for medium-term positioning.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.