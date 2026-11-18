Banking stocks have staged a sharp comeback in November, pushing the Nifty Bank index to a fresh lifetime high and outpacing the broader market. The rally has been led by heavyweight lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, as improving credit growth, stable asset quality and expectations of easing funding pressures have strengthened sentiment towards the sector.

The Nifty Bank index surged more than 13% in November so far, touching a record high of 62,442 on November 17. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 9.5% over the same period. The banking index, however, gave up some gains on Wednesday, slipping 0.4% to close at 62,038.65.

The index has advanced nearly 11.5% over the past month. On a year-to-date basis, it was up 4.3%, recovering all the losses recorded during the escalation of the US-Iran war. Meanwhile, it has surged 20% from its 52-week low of 49,954.85, hit in March 2026.

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Market sentiment towards banks has also been supported by expectations of a downward trend in crude oil prices. Banks are increasingly positioned to reprice loans faster than deposits, which could support margins. Investors are also anticipating that corporates will rely more on bank credit rather than raising funds through the bond markets.

Aalok Shah, Director – Strategy and Research at Monarch Networth Capital Limited, said the sector's performance was being supported by a combination of credit growth, deposit strength and controlled costs.

“The confluence of strong credit growth (highest in the last 15-years); solid deposit franchise - also aided by flows through FCNR (B) deposit, contained costs—both operating and credit cost is driving a more sustainable returns profile for the banking sector,” Shah said.

Banking stocks rally; PNB, SBI and ICICI Bank lead gains The rally has been broad-based, with all constituents of the Nifty Bank index ending higher over the past month. Punjab National Bank (PNB) led the gains, rising 23%, followed by State Bank of India (SBI), which advanced 16.5%.

ICICI Bank gained 16%, while Bank of Baroda rose 15%. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank added 13% and 12%, respectively. Canara Bank and IDFC First Bank also recorded gains, although the figures supplied for their advances—“95” and “85”—appear incomplete. IndusInd Bank rose 5.5%, while Federal Bank gained 3%.

Stock to buy Among the lenders, Monarch Networth Capital remained constructive on SBI, citing the bank's positioning across credit growth, credit costs and capital. The brokerage believes these factors are important for sustaining returns and improving the predictability of the lender's return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE).

It expects SBI to deliver RoA of 1.1% and RoE of 16% over FY27–FY29. The brokerage also considers the valuation attractive, with the stock trading at 1.2 times standalone adjusted book value (ABV), after adjusting for the value of subsidiaries.

“We see a strong case for a more predictable RoA / RoE profile given the confluence of stable growth, healthy margin, and contained cost (both Opex & credit cost). We see 1.1% RoA / 16% RoE over FY27-29e,” Monarch Networth Capital said.

SBI Q2 results: Profit rises, asset quality improves SBI, the country's largest lender, reported a 14.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹23,038 crore in the September quarter. The growth was supported by an exceptional gain of ₹7,289 crore, compared with ₹4,593 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, increased 14.7% year-on-year to ₹49,143 crore from ₹42,847 crore.

The lender also reported an improvement in asset quality on a sequential basis. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.39% from 1.47% in the June quarter, while the net NPA ratio eased to 0.36% from 0.38%. SBI said its gross NPA ratio was at its lowest level in more than two decades, indicating continued improvement in the bank's asset quality.