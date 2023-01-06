Nifty Bank drops 400 pts as market continues to fall for 3rd straight day

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed strong selling pressure at a higher level throughout the week and the index formed a lower low formation on the daily chart. The index's immediate hurdle on the upside is visible at 42,500 and the next support is at 42,000 which if breached will drag the index towards the 41,500 level which will be the last hope for the bulls," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.