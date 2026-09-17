Nifty Bank fails to hold ground after US Fed rate hike; HDFC, Yes Bank, ICICI among top laggards; Will they turn tide?

Nifty Bank, extending gains from the previous session, opened higher during Thursday’s trading session after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point. However the bank index appeared to lose its early hours gains, with HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and ICICI Bank emerging as the top laggards.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, etc were also among the top Nifty Bank laggards. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, AU Bank, Kotak Bank, etc were among the top gainers.

Nifty Bank was trading marginally lower at 56,291.85 points at 11 am, with five stocks advancing against nine declines.

HDFC Bank share price today

HDFC Bank share price was trading 0.89% lower at ₹715.10 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹11,01,728.45 crore (total).The bank stock touched its 52-week high of ₹1,020.50 apiece on October 23, 2025. THe stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹681.90 per share on September 11, 2026. HDFC Bank stock has delivered 3% return in one week and has declined 26% in one year.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank stock outlook HDFC Bank stock has seen sharp correction and is currently hovering close to its support zone of 684-636. This is the level from where buyers have previously been attracted to the stock, stated Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, highlighting that buying has been seen in the stock over the past four sessions.

“The stock has reached a very attractive level that warrants attention, but it is better to wait for proper confirmation at the current juncture. A close above 735 could provide an opportunity to accumulate the stock, keeping the support zone and risk appetite in mind. We are not expecting a major spike in HDFC Bank at present; the stock may test investors' patience,” explained Kamble.

Advertisement

Yes Bank share price today Yes Bank stock was trading 1.67% lower at ₹23.02 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of ₹72,255.86 crore at 11 am. The stock value has surged 7.12% in 2026 so far and around 25.79% in three years.

Yes Bank stock outlook Yes Bank is hovering close to its resistance zone of 24.75–27.75, from where sellers have been harsh on the stock, highlights Kunal Kamble.

“Multiple instances of selling from this zone have triggered corrections of more than 20%. The overall structure of Yes Bank indicates that sellers are becoming active around the resistance zone. At the current level, we suggest avoiding the stock and waiting for a monthly close above 27.75. The nearby support for the stock is placed at 21.96. A follow-through move below this level could lead to the stock testing 21.02, followed by 20.79.”

Advertisement

ICICI Bank share price today ICICI Bank share price was trading 0.54% lower at ₹1,351.5 per share on NSE with an MCap of ₹9,70,829.47 crore at 11 am. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,363 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,350 per share.

The company scrip had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,480.00 per share on July 20, 2026. It dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,187.60 per share on April 2, 2026. The bank stock has declined 4.75% in one year, and has surged around 36% in three years.

ICICI Bank share price outlook ICICI Bank sell-off near its resistance zone was accompanied by above-average volume, indicating sellers’ proactiveness, noted the expert and suggested to “avoid buying the stock” at current level.

Advertisement

“On the daily time frame, the stock has broken down from its symmetrical pattern, which again indicates a negative bias. The next support for the stock is placed at 1,320. A break below this level could further lead to selling pressure, with the stock moving towards its next support at 1,300, followed by 1,280. For any bullish action, the price needs to sustain above the 1,402 level,” stated the expert.