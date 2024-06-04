Nifty Bank falls by 5,000 points; SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank among top laggards
All 12 of the index's companies were trading lower as Nifty Bank hit its lowest point of the day, 46,077.85. Ranking heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top three laggards, having been surpassed in the slide by Reliance Industries (RIL).
Nifty Bank experienced an intraday decline of nearly 5,000 points or 10 per cent on Tuesday as investors made mincemeat of the markets following poll trends that indicated the INDIA alliance was fighting hard around half past noon against the exit polls that had handed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA alliance a resounding victory.
