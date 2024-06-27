Nifty Bank hit fresh highs, crosses 53,000 as it continues winning streak for the 4th day in a row
Extending its winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session on Thursday, the Nifty Bank index achieved a new milestone by surpassing the 53,000 mark for the first time, reaching a fresh record high of 53,180 points.
