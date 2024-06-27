Nifty Bank hit fresh highs, crosses 53,000 as it continues its winning streak for the 4th day in a row

Extending its winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session on Thursday, the Nifty Bank index achieved a new milestone by surpassing the 53,000 mark for the first time, reaching a fresh record high of 53,180 points.

In the past four trading sessions, the index has surged by 2.60%, largely driven by strong performances from private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank.

Benchmark indices also set fresh record highs in today's session, with the Nifty 50 surpassing the 29,000 mark to reach 23,974 points, nearing the 25,000 level. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 79,000 mark for the first time, hitting a new record high of 79,013 points.

Among individual stocks, five constituents of the Nifty 50 index—UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank—reached new 52-week highs in today's trade. Cement stocks are currently dominating, with UltraTech Cement trading up 4.3% and Grasim Industries rallying 2.6%.

Overall, 19 constituents of the Nifty 50 index are trading in the green, with gains ranging between 0.1% and 4.3%.

