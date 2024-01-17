Nifty Bank hits 5-week low, tumbles 3.3% as HDFC Bank stock takes a sharp nosedive
HDFC Bank shares opened today's trade with a significant gap down, plunging by 6.50% to ₹1,570 apiece. The downward trend persisted, reaching an intraday low of ₹1,560.
In the early trade today (Wednesday), the Nifty Bank Index experienced a nearly 3.3% decline to hit a five-week low of 46,534 points, dragged by a sharp drop in HDFC Bank stock. The market sentiment appeared unimpressed with HDFC Bank's Q3FY24 performance, released on Tuesday post-market hours, which led to a significant drop in the bank's shares in today's early trade (Wednesday).
