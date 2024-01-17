In the early trade today (Wednesday), the Nifty Bank Index experienced a nearly 3.3% decline to hit a five-week low of 46,534 points, dragged by a sharp drop in HDFC Bank stock. The market sentiment appeared unimpressed with HDFC Bank's Q3FY24 performance, released on Tuesday post-market hours, which led to a significant drop in the bank's shares in today's early trade (Wednesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank shares opened today's trade with a significant gap down, plunging by 6.50% to ₹1,570 apiece. The downward trend persisted, reaching an intraday low of ₹1,560 (-7%). Given HDFC Bank's substantial 14% weightage in the Nifty 50, its performance significantly impacted the index during today's trade.

The benchmark index witnessed a decline of 252 points, reaching 21,780 as of 09:30 am, with HDFC Bank alone contributing 182 points to this downturn. In addition, the sharp drop in HDFC Bank shares also extended to other banking stocks, as 11 out of the 12 stocks in the index are currently trading in red.

Shares of Federal Bank are down 1.4%, followed by IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, which are currently trading with a drop between 0.6 and 1.3%.

Simultaneously, additional factors, including the Dollar Index reaching a one-month high and a surge in US bond yields surpassing 4%, and the rise in Middle East tensions were instrumental in the decline of Indian stocks today.

HDFC Bank Q3 Performance HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, reported a 33% jump in its net profit to ₹16,372 crore in Q3 of FY24, as compared to ₹12,259 crore a year ago.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose to ₹28,471 crore in Q3 of FY24 from ₹27,385 crore in the previous quarter. The core net interest margin was unchanged sequentially. It rose 3.4% on total assets and 3.6% on interest-earning year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were reported at 1.26% in Q3 of FY24, up from 1.23% last fiscal year. Net NPAs in Q3 of FY24 stood at 0.31%, as compared to 0.33% last year.

Following the bank's December quarter performance, brokerage houses remain divided on the stock, with some maintaining a positive outlook while others trim their target price on the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

