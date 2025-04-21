Nifty Bank hits fresh record high, crosses 55,200 mark; HDFC Bank and Axis Bank top contributors

Indian banking stocks extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading session on Monday, April 21, as investors cheered the strong March quarter performance by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The upbeat earnings not only exceeded market expectations but also lifted overall sentiment toward the sector.

Both HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank gained up to 2% at the day’s high, helping Nifty Bank scale a fresh record peak of 55,291 points and extend its winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading session. With today’s gains, the Bank Nifty has risen over 7% so far in April, marking its strongest monthly performance since December 2023.

Both lenders reported quarterly results on Saturday that exceeded analyst expectations, driven by sustained loan growth and improving asset quality.

Jefferies has named the two banks as its top picks in the sector, citing their ability to expand lending margins while keeping credit costs under control.