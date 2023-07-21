Nifty Bank hits record high in an overall weak market; here's why2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Nifty Bank at record high despite weak market; Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank lead gains. Support at 45500-45600, resistance at 46300-46500.
Nifty Bank hits record high in a overall weak market led by gains in State Bank of India (up 1.39%), IDFC First Bank Ltd (1.04%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.63%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.62%), Punjab National Bank (0.31%), and Bandhan Bank (up 0.12%).
