The Nifty Bank opened at 46,063.95 and touched an intrday high of 46,369.50 and low of 46,027.05 on Friday's session. ICICI Bank (down 0.53%) share price touched new 52-week high in today's session. AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank were trading in red and were down 0.41% to 2%.

The Nifty Bank was in sideways consolidation during the last couple of weeks, but this week there has been bullish movement in the Nifty Bank, and the index has soared with gains of roughly 2.7%. Along with PSU banks, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have been the main drivers of this rise, said an analyst.

The much-anticipated target of 46,000 was reached by the Nifty Bank, which also reached a high of 46,369.50. However, from today's higher levels, some profit was booked, particularly in shares of IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Federal Bank.

Analysts, however, believe that the bais is still in a favourable position and advise that if it dips below 45,800, it would be a good time to buy, with 47,000 being the next target.

Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, said that the long-awaited target of 46000 has now become a reality. Technically, the overall chart structure remains attractive, indicating a bullish sentiment. However, it is important to acknowledge that the market is slightly overbought. Therefore, it is advisable to refrain from complacency and consider booking profits at the higher levels. Levels wise, we observe a shift in the support base to the 45500-45600 zone now; whereas on the upside, the immediate hurdle lies in the range of 46300-46500.

According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, Nifty Bank is expected to catch up on its underpermance.So far the HDFC Bank had been underperforming because of the merger with HDFC Bank.

“But with this event out of the way and stupendous results from the leading Banks ICICI and IndusInd, we are expecting strong performance from other constituents of the Bank Nifty. The dark horse is SBI which in our opinion is grossly undervalued and due for a big rerating, "added Bolinjkar.

AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank will announce their Q1FY24 numbers on Saturday, July 22.

