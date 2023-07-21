Nifty Bank hits record high in an overall weak market; here's why

Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, said that the long-awaited target of 46000 has now become a reality. Technically, the overall chart structure remains attractive, indicating a bullish sentiment. However, it is important to acknowledge that the market is slightly overbought. Therefore, it is advisable to refrain from complacency and consider booking profits at the higher levels. Levels wise, we observe a shift in the support base to the 45500-45600 zone now; whereas on the upside, the immediate hurdle lies in the range of 46300-46500.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}