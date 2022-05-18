Nifty Bank index seen at attractive levels. Analysts suggest these stocks

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Bank Nifty is trading at a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a P/B value of 2.50 as of May 16th, 2022, which is below its 5-year average. Indian economy is poised to outperform its global peers in terms of economic growth in the medium to long term horizon due to the government's focus on infrastructure, rising housing & real estate demand, and recovery in private CAPEX. One of the best ways to play this investment theme is via banks. The banking sector grows as the economy grows and credit demand increases. Indian banks are adequately capitalized, and have provided for the credit costs; even the legacy NPA issue is now receding."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}