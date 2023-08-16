According to stock market experts, today fall can be attributed to Fitch warning to downgrade dozens of US banks including JP Morgan. This has changed the sentiments on banking sector, which was already reeling under the sell off heat for last four days. But, they maintained that Indian and US banking systems are mutually exclusive and it won't have any long term impact. But, they maintained that high interest regime has peaked out in India and now banks with better CASA would be able to attract more customers and deliver better numbers in upcoming quarters. So, one should look at big sized PSU and private banks for medium to long term time horizon.