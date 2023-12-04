Nifty Bank hits new record high as market surges sharply; ICICI Bank top gainer
Federal Bank shares also surged by 4.35%, hitting an all-time high of ₹155.2 apiece, while Punjab National Bank recorded a new 52-week high of ₹84.6 apiece.
In today's trading session, the Nifty Bank index reached a significant milestone by hitting a new all-time high of 46,484.45 points after 19 weeks. The previous record was set on July 21 at 46,369 points. The index concluded today's trade with a substantial rally, gaining 1,617 points or 3.61%, closing at 46,431.
