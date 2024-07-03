Nifty Bank Index rises on HDFC Bank surge, gains over 1.3%

The Nifty Bank index surged by 1.35% in today's opening trade, reaching the 52,876 mark, driven primarily by HDFC Bank, which advanced 3.66%. The rally in HDFC Bank shares followed a decline in its foreign institutional investor (FII) shareholding to below 55%, which analysts expect will lead to increased MSCI inflows.

LiveMint reported earlier that the FII holding in HDFC Bank's June 2024 shareholding pattern was a critical metric to watch. If the ownership dropped below 55%, it could result in an increased MSCI weight age. Currently, HDFC Bank holds an approximate 3.8% weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, a strong gap-up opening in HDFC Bank has led to a strong start to the Bank Nifty on its weekly expiry session. It seems after the last few sessions of consolidation, this heavyweight index has resumed its primary uptrend. Considering this momentum, it is expected that prices could further stretch towards 53,000–53,200 in the near term, where any dips should be a buying opportunity. 52,500–52,200 is immediate support.