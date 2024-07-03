Nifty Bank Index rises on HDFC Bank surge, gains over 1.3%

  • Nifty Bank index surged by 1.35% led by HDFC Bank reaching 52,876 mark. HDFC Bank's 3.66% advance was driven by decline in FII shareholding to below 55%, expected to boost MSCI inflows.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published09:26 AM IST
The Nifty Bank index surged by 1.35% in today's opening trade, reaching the 52,876 mark, driven primarily by HDFC Bank, which advanced 3.66%.
The Nifty Bank index surged by 1.35% in today’s opening trade, reaching the 52,876 mark, driven primarily by HDFC Bank, which advanced 3.66%.(Pixabay)

The Nifty Bank index surged by 1.35% in today's opening trade, reaching the 52,876 mark, driven primarily by HDFC Bank, which advanced 3.66%. The rally in HDFC Bank shares followed a decline in its foreign institutional investor (FII) shareholding to below 55%, which analysts expect will lead to increased MSCI inflows.

LiveMint reported earlier that the FII holding in HDFC Bank's June 2024 shareholding pattern was a critical metric to watch. If the ownership dropped below 55%, it could result in an increased MSCI weight age. Currently, HDFC Bank holds an approximate 3.8% weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, a strong gap-up opening in HDFC Bank has led to a strong start to the Bank Nifty on its weekly expiry session. It seems after the last few sessions of consolidation, this heavyweight index has resumed its primary uptrend. Considering this momentum, it is expected that prices could further stretch towards 53,000–53,200 in the near term, where any dips should be a buying opportunity. 52,500–52,200 is immediate support.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsNifty Bank Index rises on HDFC Bank surge, gains over 1.3%

Most Active Stocks

Federal Bank

181.10
04:02 AM | 3 JUL 2024
6.05 (3.46%)

HDFC Bank

1,770.40
04:02 AM | 3 JUL 2024
39.85 (2.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.90
04:02 AM | 3 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bank Of Baroda

266.60
04:01 AM | 3 JUL 2024
1.6 (0.6%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

970.75
03:57 AM | 3 JUL 2024
63.05 (6.95%)

KEC International

951.40
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
48.7 (5.39%)

Action Construction Equipment

1,554.25
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
68.4 (4.6%)

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

720.00
03:58 AM | 3 JUL 2024
30.2 (4.38%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,771.00100.00
    Chennai
    73,986.00890.00
    Delhi
    72,911.00-113.00
    Kolkata
    72,911.00-832.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue