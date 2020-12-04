Nifty Bank index surges, inches closer to 30,000

“RBI policy was on expected lines. They have prioritised growth over inflation. This is an acknowledgment that inflation drivers seem to be more supply side led. An accommodative liquidity stance will ensure access to liquidity will not be a challenge and the ongoing recovery continues to gather steam. This will help push through govt borrowings in a year where the revenues are under pressure. Guidance is better than earlier on growth and flows. Positive for markets," said Ashish Shanker, Deputy MD and Head of Investment, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management.