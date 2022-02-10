Nifty Bank index tops 39,000 as bank stocks in focus after RBI's dovish policy

"Contrary to many central banks, RBI acts dovish and kept interest rates unchanged with an accommodative stance. RBI believes that inflation will peak out soon and there is a need for continuous support to the economy. Generally, it is considered positive for the market but it will be important to see how the market will read it because there could be a risk that RBI will remain behind the curve that may cause inflation in the future however the overall structure looks bullish for Indian market after a recent correction. Rate-sensitive sectors like infra, real estate, auto, and financial may continue to outperform," said Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo.