“The capping factor of stocks in all the Nifty Indices is realigned upon change in equity, investible weighted factor (IWF), replacement of scrips in the index, periodic rebalancing and on a quarterly basis on the last trading day of March, June, September and December by taking into account closing prices as on T-3 basis, where T day is last trading day of March, June, September and December," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.