Nifty Bank outperforms benchmark in December: A look at outlook going ahead and top picks by analysts
The banking index hit a record high of 48,219.95 last week on December 15 on the back of overall positive market sentiment.
For the first time since April, the Nifty Bank has outperformed benchmarks, surging nearly 8 percent in December so far, compared to a 6.5 percent rise in the Nifty. This marks a significant trend reversal for the banking index, which had last outperformed in April with a 6.5 percent advance against a 4 percent jump in the Nifty.
