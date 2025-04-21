Tariff-proof Nifty Bank may stretch rally by up to 2% to fresh high this week

This has taken the Nifty Bank within kissing distance of its record high. As of 17 April, it was just 177 points shy of its record high of 54,467.35 as of 26 September 2024. The Nifty, at closing on 17 April, was 10.17% away from its record high of 26,277.35 as of 27 September 2024. The Nifty Bank plunged 12.4% from its record high to a low of 47,702.9 on 11 March, from where it began recovering and is only 177 points away from its high.