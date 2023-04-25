Nifty Bank reclaims 42,800 level; can it sustain the momentum?

"Further, a breakout above 43,200 will also confirm an inverse head and shoulder pattern on this index which would have its first target at 44,000. Any healthy rally should have a consolidation before its next move up. This is exactly what Bank Nifty has done in the recent few days and thus this move should sustain as long as prices don't close below the 20 EMA (exponential moving average) which is currently at 41,200," Ghose said.