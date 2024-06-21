Nifty Bank surges over 3% to mark biggest weekly gain in 2024; Bandhan Bank climbs 8%, IDFC Bank up 7%
Nifty Bank index posted its best weekly gain in CY24, led by heavyweights. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank all concluded the week with gains ranging between 1.50% and 4.8%.
The Indian market ended the shortened trading week with significant fluctuations as profit booking by investors caused major indices to close in negative territory. However, the Nifty Bank index managed to end the week in the green, driven by a rebound in heavyweights.
