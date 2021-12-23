The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a circular regarding introduction of Weekly Options contracts on Bank Nifty index. The exchange said that the availability of weekly expiry options contracts on Nifty Bank weekly contracts will be reduced to 4 from 7 from January 21, 2022.

“Members are requested to note that availability of weekly expiry options contracts on BANKNIFTY index shall be reduced from 7 to 4 consecutive weekly expiration contracts (excluding monthly expiry contracts) from January 21, 2022," the stock exchange's circular issued on Wednesday stated.

Nifty Bank weekly options contracts expiry on every Thursday of the week. If the Thursday is a trading holiday, the contracts expire on the previous trading day. The weekly contracts till now have 7 weekly expires excluding the expiry week of monthly contract. New serial weekly options contract is introduced after expiry of the respective week’s contract.

Meanwhile, all existing weekly expiries will continue to be available till their respective expiry dates/maturity dates. NSE further informed no new weekly expiries (excluding monthly expiry) for Nifty Bank will be introduced between January 21, 2022 to March 03, 2022.

Additionally, there shall be 4 consecutive weekly expiries (excluding monthly expiries) available for trading with effect from March 04, 2022 and onwards.

Nifty Bank's monthly options contracts have a maximum of 3-month trading cycle - the near month (one), the next month (two) and the far month (three). On expiry of the near month contract, new contracts are introduced at new strike prices for both call and put options, on the trading day following the expiry of the near month contract. The new contracts are introduced for three month duration.

