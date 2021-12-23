NSE announces revision in Bank Nifty weekly expiry options contract cycle

Nifty Bank's monthly options contracts have a maximum of 3-month trading cycle - the near month (one), the next month (two) and the far month (three). On expiry of the near month contract, new contracts are introduced at new strike prices for both call and put options, on the trading day following the expiry of the near month contract. The new contracts are introduced for three month duration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}