Bank Nifty weekly options expiry shifts to Wednesday from Thursday; All you need to know1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:33 AM IST
The NSE has announced that starting from September 4, 2023, the weekly expiry day for Bank Nifty futures & options contracts will change to Wednesday from Thursday. Check the revised expiry dates for contracts
Bank Nifty expiry: The NSE announced on Wednesday a revision in the day for the weekly expiry of futures & options contracts of indices. Effective the week starting on September 04, 2023, the Bank Nifty's weekly index options expiry day will change to Wednesday from Thursday at present. The first Wednesday weekly expiry will be on September 06, 2023.
