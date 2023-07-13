Earlier in June, the stock exchange had decided to move the expiry of Nifty Bank Future & options (F&O) contracts to Friday from Thursday for every week. But soon NSE withdrew the change in the expiry day. The NSE took this decision as the proposed Friday expiry of Bank Nifty coincides with the expiry of Sensex/Bankex F&O contracts that were relaunched by BSE from 15 May,2023.