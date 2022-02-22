Indian stock markets dropped sharply amid a selloff in global equities as the Ukraine crisis escalated. But they pared losses as the session progressed. The Sensex which fell almost 1,300 points at day's low was down about 0.8% in late trade. The Nifty was down about 0.75% and trading at 17,075 levels, recovering from day's low of 16,843.

Overnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent, drawing U.S. and European condemnation.

“Volatility in markets because of geopolitical issues linked to Russia and Ukraine should not last long. Chances of a major flare-up look small while sanctions on Russia are expected not to be as strong as the ones against Iran, as no one wants crude prices to stay at elevated levels on the back of already high inflation," says Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

“Markets below 17000 offer a good risk-reward trade-off. One should use this correction to gradually increase equity exposure by investing in quality companies."

Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management, warns of about heightened volatility.

“This Ukraine dispute alongside the potential threat of rising rates by global central banks to fight inflation, is dampening the sentiment of investors. In the Indian context, investors were concerned about events like state election outcomes & central banks raising interest rates, whereas the third dimension of war has been added to the investor's plate. This is fuelling volatility to unprecedented levels," he said.

Technically, if Nifty breaks 16,800, a new opportunity to go short emerges, says Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, adding that on the upside, the resistance is seen at 17200-17250.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "The Ukraine situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. The biggest macro headwind for India is crude. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush in to buy. The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered."

